LOCAL chef Nico Fitzgerald has been eliminated from BBC show Masterchef after flying the flag for Gibraltar all the way to the quarter finals.

Nico Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald appeared on Masterchef: The Professionals, where he was judged on his ‘bangers and mash’, which he prepared with beer and onion gravy.

He progressed to the quarter-finals with partner Dan Lee, a private chef from Birmingham.

Fitzgerald prepared a two-course meal for judges Marcus Wareing, Michelin-starred chef Monica Galetti, and Gregg Wallace, MasterChef celebrity judge, but unfortunately was eliminated.

Fitzgerald was one of 10,000 candidates that had been selected to take part in Series 14 of Masterchef: The Professionals and said that there was a strong Gibraltarian influence to his dishes.

He said it was a privilege to be able to showcase on TV what started off as lessons in his granny’s kitchen.

Here he is on local television showing off a very Gibraltarian dish.

