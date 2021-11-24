2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool - € 230,000

Apartment Benissa, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 230,000

Luxury apartment in an amazing holiday resort in Benissa Costa, 10 minutes from La Fustera beach. The complex is unique as the developers have created the kind of homes they would like to live in. Based on the Spanish town "plaza", the houses encircle the interior area offering privacy. The house has 2 bedrooms and one bathroom, a balcony, kitchen, living room, and dining room. The complex offers a SPA service with heated indoor pool, sauna, jacuzzi, and several SPA treatments, you will also find a large exterior community pool… See full property details