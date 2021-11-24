THE easterly storm that hit the coast of Malaga last week has uncovered two ovens dating from the Roman era on the beach of San Pedro Alcántara, in Marbella—a mere five metres from the shore.

The archaeological remains will be documented for their preservation by the City Council, as stated this Monday by the general director of Culture, Jose Antonio Moreno.

According to Moreno, the City Council received a notification on Saturday that ‘some structure had appeared’ on the beach of San Pedro Alcantara. Following the alert, the City Council activated security in the area to prevent the looting of the remains and on Sunday the area was marked and placed under surveillance by the security forces.

The initial reports have specified that the findings are ‘two ovens from Roman times.’

It is, however, still unclear the exact date and the functionality of the ovens.

The area where the ovens have been unearthed is close to where the Paleochristian Basilica Vega del Mar is located, dating from the 5th century AD. C ., a place where small pieces of ceramics are often found.

As indicated by Morneno, the east wind storm recorded last week together with the ‘erosion of the sea’ have left ‘the terrain a little more stark and small ceramic pieces more visible.’

It is believed that the area could have been an industrial site where there were potters.

Finally, the director of Culture of San Pedro Alcantara has recalled the affected area ‘is an archaeological zone, which means that anyone who touches it or who wants to take a piece of any kind is committing a crime’.

READ MORE: