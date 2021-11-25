MORE than 500 streets in Malaga have been decorated with twinkling lights and Christmas decorations transforming the city.

The capital will be flooded with light this 2021 festive season, with more than half a million LED light points set up, with a power of 137.5 kilowatts.

Around 80 of these streets and roundabouts correspond to the emblematic areas of Malaga and include lighting in 85 natural trees, 37 ground figures, 1 garland area, 30 grouped motifs, 85 streetlight motifs, 3 pines with three-dimensional structures, 22 porticos, 218 arches and 6 signs.

This year the Calle Larios will recover its traditional musical show—without a fixed schedule in order to avoid crowds—and there will be new additions in the Alameda, Plaza de la Marina and Paseo del Parque.

The Alameda, keeping with its new image following a recent urban renovation, will be elegantly illuminated and spectacularly decorated both day and night, with 500 LED string lights in the form of shiny leaves. Hung in such a way that they will be visible from afar.

Seven of the 14 arches in the Plaza de La Marina and the Park have been decorated with a distinct theme for children, reflecting muli-coloured sweets and lollipops.

Calle San Juan will also be illuminated this year, with lighting designed in two sections ‘Salon de Arañas’ and ‘Jardin Encantado’ (Enchanted Garden).

In addition to the Christmas lights, music will be played in several streets of the historic centre from 11am to 2pm and then again from 5pm to 9pm, in Calle Larios, San Juan, Puerta del Mar and Calle Nueva. This musical thread, starting on November 27, will be composed by artists from Malaga.

Despite the increase in illumination, the actual cost of the Christmas lighting has been considerably reduced in the last decade. This year’s festive sparkle is expected to cost €11,500 in the emblematic areas, compared to the €53,760 spent in 2009, according to City Council figures.

