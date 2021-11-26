TORREMOLINOS will be getting in the Yuletide spirit with the construction of a Christmas Park, especially for children, in el parque de La Bateria.

The park will include an ecological ice skating rink, bouncy castles, children’s workshops, theatre plays and a hospitality area.

The planned festivities were announced yesterday, Thursday 25, by Jose Ortiz, Mayor of Torremolinos.

“After last year’s Christmas, when the pandemic prevented us from celebrating these festivities in all their splendor, this year we return with more strength and enthusiasm.” Ortiz said.

“We are confident the health circumstances will allow us to develop the ambitious calendar of activities that we have prepared. Torremolinos is moving towards the new normality with the illusion and hope of Christmas,” he added.

It is expected that the large Christmas Park, with all kinds of children’s attractions, will be installed and functioning as of December 17.

Additionally, the Torremolinos Christmas lights will be switched on in the town centre at 8pm on Friday, December 3.



This year the New Year’s Eve chimes will be held in the Plaza Costa del Sol, where, according to town councillor, Aida Blanes “is a special place that allows us to celebrate the New Year outdoors and will include a live musical performance.”

Other planned activities will see the Toy Run on December 18 and the Torremolinos Choir concert on December 4 in the Buen Consejo church.

The Municipal Nativity Scene will be installed under the pergola in the Plaza Costa del Sol and the Three Wise Men will land in Torremolinos on January 2 at the Carihuela beach.

Given last years success, their Majesties will be received on January 4 at the door of the City Council. The following day, January 5, the traditional ‘Cabalgata’ parade will take place, if the health authorities permit it.

