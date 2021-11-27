2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Jacarilla with pool - € 87,500

Apartment Jacarilla, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 87,500

This is a lovely 2 bedroom (both with fitted wardrobes) apartment for sale in the lovely Spanish village of Jacarilla, close to all the amenities, which includes bars, restaurants and a local bakery. The property has a gated entrance and comes fully furnished, and benefits from its own private roof terrace with plenty of space for alfresco dining, and a BBQ area with beautiful views and its own parking space and a communal pool. With an open plan living and dining room area leading to a kitchen complete with white goods included, it is ready to move into. There is a patio off the lounge area… See full property details