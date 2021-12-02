MALAGA will host the live broadcast, from the Royal Opera House, of the classic ballet The Nutcracker.

The spectacular production by British choreographer Peter Wright will be broadcast live via satellite from London’s Covent Garden on Thursday December 9 at 20:15.



The live performance will be screened in the following cinemas in Malaga: Coin (Cine Pixel), Fuengirola (Multicines Alfil and Cinesur Miramar), Malaga (Cinesur Malaga Nostrum, Yelmo Cines Vialia Malaga and Multicines Rosaleda), Marbella (Cinesa La Cañada), Rincon de la Victoria (Yelmo Rincon de la Victoria) and Velez-Malaga (Cinesur El Ingenio).

Live screenings of the much loved ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ will be shown in more than 100 cinemas and theatres across Spain including those in: Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Santander, Santiago de Compostela and Valencia, and more than 2,000 theatres worldwide.

Peter Wright’s production, which lasts 2 hours and 40 minutes, brings together the leading figures of the Royal Ballet and keeps true to the spirit of Russian ballet classic and the many solo roles and ensembles show the skills of the Company at its best.

A Christmas treat for the whole family and a unique opportunity to see world-class ballet.

The Royal Ballet’s live cinema season will also include screenings of Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet, scheduled for Monday, February 14, and the majestic Swan Lake, to be broadcast on Thursday May 19. These broadcasts are distributed in Spain through Version Digital.

