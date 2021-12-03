THEY are one of the most influential bands in the electronic music genre, and now Spanish fans will be able to see Kraftwerk life.

The German group has been around for decades, although it now has a much changed lineup, but it stays as innovative as ever.

Formed in Dusseldorf in 1969 by Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider, they have influenced a diverse range of artists and many genres of modern music, including synth-pop, hip hop, post-punk, techno, ambient, and club music.

Kraftwerk in concert. Picture by Cordon Press

Now they are one of the main acts at the new International Festival La Cala de Mijas, near Malaga.

Headliners are British group the Arctic Monkeys who will be playing their first Spanish date for four years at the event, which will run from September 1 to 3, 2022.

Also playing will be Australian Chet Faker, British bands Blossoms and Hot Chip plus a lineup of Spanish artists. Tickets are on sale at calamijas.com

