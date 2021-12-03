AMERICAN supermodel Jelena Hadid, better known as Gigi Hadid, has arrived in Mallorca.

The daughter of property developer Mohammed Hadid and former Dutch model Yolanda Hadid, arrived on the island by private jet on Wednesday..

On leaving the terminal at Palma airport, the 26-year-old didn’t give onlookers much time to take photos as she got into a car that was waiting for her at the gates.

At the moment, the reason for her visit is unknown, although she may be after some peace and quiet after the mother of a one-year-old daughter had a very public split from ex-partner, British singer Zayn Malik. The former One Direction singer, 28, was charged with four counts of harassment following a row at his home in Pennsylvania with Gigi’s mum. He pleaded no contest.

Gigi Hadid walking on the red carpet at the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. Picture by Cordon Press

Earlier this year, gigi’s sister Bella Hadid made the news in Spain when she flaunted her lithe on the cover of Vogue Spain for their March issue.

The stylish image showed the model looking statuesque in a stunning black and white Prada coat and slinky bodysuit.

She accessorised the look with yellow kitten heels, a sweet baby pink handbag – and her killer supermodel legs.

Bella Hadid

But it was the hair that really stole the show – the jet black quaffed hairstyle she sure to mean that Bella image won’t be missed on the newsagent shelves.

