A TENERIFE thief snagged €15,000 worth of donations that had been collected for victims of the La Palma volcano – then tried to sell the items to secondhand shops to score a profit, police said.

The alleged trickster was arrested on Friday (December 3) after offering to work as a volunteer at a Tenerife charity that supported those affected by the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption.

Police said the suspect earned the charity’s trust when he told them he had previously worked as a charity manager and offered to transport the donations from Tenerife to La Palma inside of three containers that he provided.

But when the Tenerife charity realised the goods – which included thousands of euros worth of food and clothes – had not been delivered, they contacted the alleged scammer.

The slippery thief then sent them a video in which several people could be seen unloading and distributing the goods.

However the footage was old and a police search confirmed that the items were still in the same place they were loaded in the town of San Isidro on Tenerife.

Hemos detenido un hombre por apropiarse de donaciones de La Palma y venderlas en tiendas de segunda mano



El estafador se ofreció a trasladar hasta La Palma en tres contenedores todas las donaciones que una asociación de Tenerife había recibidohttps://t.co/tPEom3OPHg pic.twitter.com/pmeBCUba82 — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) December 3, 2021

