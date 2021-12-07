4 bedroom Flat for sale in Vilanova i la Geltru - € 269,000

Flat Vilanova i la Geltrú, Barcelona 4 beds 2 baths € 269,000

Apartment in the Center of Vilanova i la Geltrú, in the area of Sant Antoni Church, surrounded by shops and places of interest. Great opportunity and excellent qualities at an unbeatable price. Parking included. The apartment was built in 1989 and is in excellent condition. Completely renovated very tastefully in 2011. The property has 81 useful m2 distributed in a hall with access to a spacious living room with access to a balcony overlooking the street. It has four bedrooms, of which two of them are doubles with built-in wardrobes and two are singles. The kitchen is independent, fully… See full property details