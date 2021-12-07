EIGHTIES superstars Duran Duran are heading for Ibiza as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

Simon Le Bon, 63, Nick Rhodes, 59, John Taylor, 61, and Roger Taylor, 61 will play three nights in the Spring as part of the Ibiza Music Summit.

They will be joined by DJs Pete Tong and producer Erol Alkan, the latter of whom has worked with Duran Duran on their latest album Future Past.

Duran Duran perform live at the Isle of Wight Festival 2021. Photo: David Jensen/EMPICS Entertainment/Cordon Press

Le Bon said: “It is going to be an extraordinary experience – and something we’ve never done before!

“Everyone in the band has a tremendous love for the island and over the years I have personally spent many summers there with friends and family – so it’s become somewhat of a home away from home for us.

“People often think of Ibiza as just a party island – which of course it can be – but there’s a side to it that we really hope our fans get to explore while they are there, that’s about the natural beauty of the place, the incredible food and the warmth of the people who live there year-round.

“Ushuaia, where we’re playing on the Sunday night, is one of the best open-air venues in the world with a massive stage, right on the water.

“Our set is going to be dancefloor-heavy – and after what we’ve all been through these past two years, we just can’t wait!”

Called Touch the Sunrise, the Duran Duran event will run from April 29 to May 2.