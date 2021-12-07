THE Regional Ministry of Health and Families has notified this Monday, December 6, a total of 442 positives detected by PDIA (PCR and rapid antigen test) in Malaga.

This figure, reported over the weekend, is the highest published since the end of last August.

In fact, at the beginning of autumn, the number of daily infections did not exceed 100.



These new infections include the outbreak detected among nurses and doctors in the ICU service of the Regional Hospital of Malaga—which currently stands at 68 cases.

Malaga leads Andalucia in terms of the number of infections, ahead of the 410 reported in the province of Seville. Much further behind is Cadiz with 288 and Huelva with 150.

A total of 160,696 people in Malaga have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The whole of Andalucia has also registered the highest number of new COVID-19 infections since the end of August, with 1,638 positive cases reported in its latest balance, marking the fourth consecutive day where the number of infections exceeded 1200.

The incidence rate continues to rise in Andalucia, jumping 10.6 points in recent days and now sits at 135.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

91.8% of the Andalucian population over 12 years of age have been fully vaccinated.

READ MORE: