2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool garage - € 180,000

Apartment Benissa, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 180,000

Apartment for sale in Benissa (Jardines Montemar), Costa Blanca This apartment is situated in the beautiful residential complex Jardines Montemar in Benissa.Jardines Montemar offers its residents a safe and luxurious living environment just minutes by car from the beaches and all amenities. The apartment is located on the ground floor, has a garden with access to the two communal outdoor pools and consists of: Living room with sliding doors to the terrace and garden Open kitchen with builtin appliances 2 bedrooms, 1 with "walk in closet" and bathroom ensuite A 2nd bathroom The… See full property details