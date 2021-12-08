A DISTRAUGHT family have launched a fresh appeal for help in the search of a missing pensioner who disappeared from Almeria six days ago.

Francisco Lopez Sanchez, 83, was last seen on Santa Maria del Aguila in El Ejido last Thursday, December 2.

His devastated family are now calling on the community to help them find their beloved father and grandfather.

A search party will be taking place on Thursday, December 9 and all volunteers are invited to join them in their hunt.

Alongside the local police and the Red Cross, the family will be meeting at 8am outside the Mercadona on El Ejido north to begin the search party.

They have asked that anyone who wishes to take part wear a high visibility jacket and footwear appropriate for the cold weather conditions.

Francisco is described as 1.75 metres tall, of heavy build, with grey and white hair and blue eyes.

His family are said to be ‘extremely concerned’ about his disappearance, which they say is out of character for the pensioner.

