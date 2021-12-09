PET owners rejoice as Uber turns fur-iendly with their latest feature: Uber Pet.

Uber Pet, charges an additional flat rate to request a driver who’s willing to transport pets. The feature has been introduced in Malaga, Sevilla and Madrid — for a €2.5 fee.

This new pet friendly feature was announced by Uber on December 3 and solves the problem that many pet owners face when looking for transport options.

When you request an Uber Pet ride, you’ll be matched with a driver-partner who’s comfortable having you and your pet in their car.

Service animals will still ride free of charge without needing to request Uber Pet. Local law requires transport service providers to accept assistance animals into their vehicles.

Animal Rescue Spain, who have been the first to test this service, have said that this new feature is ‘a big step forward.’

According to the animal association: “The integration of our animals in all facets of our daily lives is fundamental and Uber knows this. We are delighted that furry animals can finally travel and accompany their humans wherever they go.”

How it works

Open the Uber app and the option ‘Where to’. Scroll through your ride options and choose Uber Pet. Confirm your ride, and get ready to hit the road with your four-legged friend.



Requirements for using Uber Pet

Put your pet in a harness or carrier, in order to keep them safe for the journey.

Keep the vehicle clean by using blankets or towels to cover the seats.

Ask the driver if he has a priority seat for your pet.

Keep an eye on your pet at all times.

Service animals, such as guide dogs, do not need to travel with Uber Pet. These animals will be exempt from all of the above conditions.

