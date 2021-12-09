Dubai is a high-quality housing market for investment, where you can find all types of real estate for sale, with residences and elite property. Since the government of the UAE changed the laws and allowed foreigners to buy houses and apartments in the metropolis, many people want to invest in this city. The official property website https://emirates.estate/ shares the information about the most famous places in Dubai where you can buy a suitable home.

The most popular areas for housing investment in Dubai

There are many different properties for sale in Dubai where everyone can find what suits him best. Here you can buy an inexpensive apartment or studio, as well as a premium-class penthouse with service or even a villa with a maid’s room and a private pool. Every district of the emirate can offer real estate for sale in both affordable and premium segments.

The most popular properties in the UAE with emigrants are:

Dubai Marina ranks first in sales of luxury apartments in Dubai. There are over 200 residential towers, office space, restaurants, hotels, beach clubs and entertainment venues. If you want to go shopping, you can visit such huge mega-centers as Dubai Marina and Dubai Marina Walk. The district has a developed transport infrastructure: a tram line, bus stops and two metro stations – Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers. Most of the buildings have a picturesque view of the embankment. It is mainly a residential area designed for beach holidays and a luxurious lifestyle.

Business Bay is a business district of the emirate with mixed-type buildings. Here you can find both residential and commercial properties. On the embankment of the main water channel of the emirate – the Dubai Water Channel – there are dozens of cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues, including the famous La Perle aquatre. The area is also home to the world’s tallest hotel, the JW Marriott Marquis. Residential real estate consists mainly of apartments, but there are also suburban complexes. To date, the most popular projects are the Menara Tower residential tower and the premium Reva Residences complex from DAMAC, as well as the impressive futuristic Opus skyscraper from Omniyat.

Downtown Dubai is the geographical, business and tourist center of the emirate. There are main attractions here: the Burj Khalifa Tower, dancing waterfalls, the Dubai Opera and the world’s largest shopping and entertainment complex Dubai Mall. In this area you can find offices of world-famous companies, first-class hotels, countless restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as luxury real estate. The local infrastructure includes health centers, kindergartens, schools and supermarkets. Convenient road interchanges of the area make it easy to get from the center of Dubai to any part of the emirate in just 15-20 minutes.

Dubai Hills Estate is a brand new area of the metropolis, the main developers of which are Emaar and Meraas Holding. It is expected that there will be 3,333 residential buildings on an area of 11 square kilometers, in which more than 13,000 people will live. The district will become a green zone inside the capital. The multifunctional complex consists of elite villas, townhouses, apartments. There is a park, basketball and volleyball courts, playgrounds, skate parks, walking and cycling paths. You can also find here Dubai Hills Golf Club, hotels, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants.

Emaar Beach is a unique waterfront community having residential building. It is located at the Dubai Harbour. The district will consist of 10,000 apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and penthouses with 3-4 bedrooms in 27 residential skyscrapers. There is also a five-star hotel and a shopping center. Residents and guests of the community have access to a luxurious 1.5-kilometer beach. It is also planned to build a 135-meter lighthouse with an observation deck, as well as a marina with 1000 berths. You can buy an apartment with a sea view in the Marina Vista, Beach Vista, Sunrise Bay, Grand Blue towers under construction.

Palm Jumeirah is an iconic man-made island in the shape of a palm tree. There are premium-class residences and hotels, as well as all the infrastructure necessary for a luxury beach holiday: restaurants, cafes, various entertainment venues. A monorail connects some parts of the island with the mainland. As for residential housing on Palm Island, it consists of studios, apartments with 1-5 bedrooms, penthouses with 6 bedrooms, coastal villas and townhouses with a dedicated beach for each house. Most of the residences offer views of the Persian Gulf.

The most popular communities for buying luxury villas in Dubai

According to Emirates.Estate, those who decided to buy premium villas and townhouses in Dubai, need to get acquainted with the following residential districts of the emirate:

The Green Community is very profitable for buying a property in Dubai. It is a modern, eco-friendly community with landscaped gardens, lakes and picturesque public parks. The presence of schools, swimming pools, tennis courts and playgrounds make this part of the emirate attractive for families with children. Wealthy people can buy luxury villas with 3-5 bedrooms, servants’ rooms, private pools and garages here.

Reem is a place where the past meets the future. The villas in this residential complex are inspired by traditional Arab and Mediterranean architecture and are equipped with all kinds of modern amenities. There are also go-karting trails, sand surfing, camel riding and a Botanical park with a camping site just a short walk from the community.

Mudon is a real “city within a city” with landscaped gardens and beautiful parks. It is located in the heart of Dubai. This gated community has many advantages. In addition to round-the-clock security, residents have the opportunity to visit a shopping center, a health club, a medical center, mosques, a kindergarten, schools, a swimming pool and a 1.8 million square foot park.

Emirates.Estate helps clients invest in the best housing in Dubai

For those who consider the UAE as a country for profitable investments, the help of the Emirates.Estate specialists will be appropriate and necessary. An extensive database of real estate in all regions of the UAE allows you to find your home, for example, a property in Sharjah in real time. Do not miss the most interesting offers, start getting acquainted with the pricing policy of the UAE market and the advantages of individual regions of the country right now!