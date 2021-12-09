IT’S a good job they were wearing their woolies.

A flock of 15 sheep have been found by a police mountain rescue unit after they had been trapped for nine days following a snowstorm in the Spanish Pyrenees.

Debido al temporal de nieve 15 ovejas llevaban 9 días desaparecidas a 2400m de altitud en el Pico del Turmo. Especialistas del #ServiciodeMontaña de Boltaña lograron localizarlas y ponerlas a resguardo, tras 5 horas de pastoreo que complicó la nieve y el fuerte viento de la zona. pic.twitter.com/AdOeSoJEN0 — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) December 6, 2021

A Guardia Civil GREIM unit, which was on a training mission near the Pico del Turmo mountain in Huesca province, was called in when a farmer asked for help in finding his missing flock.

The rescuers set off through heavy snow drifts and braving strong winds and four hours later found the missing animals trapped by snow at a height of 2,400 metres..

The officers then managed to free the sheep and herd them down to a field where the farmer was waiting, with the whole operation taking nine hours.

