BENIDORM is among a list of Alicante Province cities and towns branded as ‘extreme risk’ for people catching COVID-19.

The resort recorded 647 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, according to Valencian Health Ministry figures.

The ‘extreme risk’ threshold is 500 cases per 100,000.

Other provincial municipalities to exceed the 500 benchmark include Benifato, Benimantell, Finestrat, l’Alfas del Pi, Jijona, Orba, Pedreguer and Villena.

The figures are in contrast to the two biggest cities in Alicante Province.

Alicante City recorded 143 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and neighbouring Elche had146 cases.

The average figure for the Valencian Community stands at 319 cases per 100,000 people, but there are fears this will rise substantially due to the extended holiday period and the rising trend of infections.

Alicante mayor, Luis Barcala, has appealed to residents to follow COVID health rules over the Christmas period.

LUIS BARCALA (Alicante Ayuntamiento Image)

Luis Barcala said: “We cannot lower our guard because the virus is still active and we must make a new effort to maintain safety distances, avoiding crowds, and complying with the measures.”

The Valencian Community introduced COVID passports for indoor hospitality last Saturday as well as for people visiting hospital patients and care home residents.

