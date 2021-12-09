WIZZ AIR’S service between the Rock and London-Luton has been suspended due to COVID restrictions.

“The uncertain outlook for the travel industry has forced us to make a number of adjustments to our programming,” said a company spokesman.

“We are constantly reviewing our schedule and would like to re-enter the Gibraltar market when it makes the most commercial sense for us, as soon as possible.”

Gibraltar Tourism Minister Vijay Daryanani said that the news ‘is disappointing, but the pandemic has reared its ugly head’.

He added: “The Omicron variant has not helped, all it does is cause uncertainty.

“With all airlines constantly reviewing their route networks and trying to do what they can to protect their finances, it is understandable from a business perspective.”

The airline strengthened its commitment to Gibraltar following Brexit in February this year.

It opened a route from London Luton airport, which was joined by Eastern Airways.

This made it six airlines which were connecting Gibraltar with London, Manchester, Bristol, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Southampton, Morocco and Malaga.

They were British Airways, easyJet, Royal Air Maroc, Wizz Air, Eastern Airways and Helity.

