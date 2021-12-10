3 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 389,000

Villa Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 389,000

We are excited to present this reformed detached villa on La Marquesa golf, just a short walk to the clubhouse and commercial centre.Built in 2003 but extensively reformed in 2020 this villa feels new, whilst sticking to its more traditional Spanish routes, with its all-white facade and wooden beams in the living room.On the ground floor of this villa, we find the open plan living space which incorporates both the kitchen and the dining room, which opens up onto the pool/terrace area through french windows, boasting views of the golf course. We also find the master bedroom on the ground floor… See full property details