BENIDORM residents can get a €50 discount on city shopping until the end of the year.

The ‘BenidormTeDaMas’ scheme allows anybody aged 18 and over who is registered on the local padron to download up to five vouchers worth €10 each.

They can then be used at participating outlets on purchases worth €20 and more.

If consumers want to use the full €50 allocation at one location then their spend will need to be a minimum of €100.

Benidorm City council has invested over €3 million for the initiative which ends on December 31.

Details of where to access the vouchers via an electronic QR smartphone format will be announced next week.

The vouchers will be available online in addition to app providers ‘Play Store’ and ‘Apple Store’.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “This campaign has come about from regular talks with the business sector to encourage activity in local establishments which help to revitalise the city to generate economic activity and jobs.”

All participating businesses will be listed on a special website as well as the regular council web portal.

“If everybody takes advantage of the scheme, the economic impact of the initiative will be at least €6.2 million,“ added Perez.

