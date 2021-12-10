ORIHUELA CITY Council has responded to calls from citizens on the coast who perceive the area as being ignored, by arranging its own Christmas Light ceremony next week.

The traditional Nativity Scene will be unveiled at 5pm on Tuesday, December 14, with the big switch-on of the Christmas lights an hour later.

The ceremony will be performed outside the Alameda del Mar Civic Center, with choral performances by the Alameda del Mar Choir and the Oriolanos Association Choir Generación 21.

Orihuela city itself will have their lights turned on this evening, December 10, at 7pm.

This will take place in front of the Oriolano Town Hall, Palacio de Marqués de Arneva, accompanied by a festive light show on its façade.

For many years, people of all nationalities living in coastal areas such as La Zenia, Cabo Roig and Campoamar have bemoaned the fact that the municipal capital gets most attention and funding for such events.

Although nothing can change the fact that Orihuela is 33km from the coast, the Orihuela Costa festive switch-on may alleviate some of the negativity.

All the Christmas programming organized by the City Council of Orihuela can be found at www.orihuela.es/navidad2021

