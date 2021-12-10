SAN FULGENCIO will be enjoying their Christmas light switch-on this Saturday, December 11, but the highlight for many of a certain age will be the communal Scalextric set.

The municipality, that includes the popular expat urbanisation of La Marina, will have its Christmas Fair begin a week later on Saturday December 18.

It will bring together live musical performances, children’s workshops, an ice rink and, on Sunday 18, the opportunity to enjoy a free Scalextric track.

NATIVITY: Town councillors show off the San Fulgencio nativity scene

The town’s Mayor of Culture, Ana María Villena, explained: “we have organized activities for all audiences at this Christmas Fair, which will have all the health protocols and the appropriate measures ”.

The Councilor for Festivities, Fina Sampere, highlighted that as well as the lights, the fair and other activities, a parade on Christmas Eve will see Santa Claus himself touring teh municipality from 5.30pm.

On December 30, the theatre performance, ‘Once upon a time…’, will be presented with free admission.

New Year’s Eve will have bells ringing out from the Plaza de la Constitución, with live music from the band Amanecer.

The Three Kings Parade will be on January 5, at 5pm in the urbanization and at 6pm in the town.

