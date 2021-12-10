THE JUNTA has proposed the use of COVID passports for nightlife venues and the hospitality sector.

In a frantic attempt to halt the sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, experts from the Andalucian Regional Committee of High Impact of Public Health have decided, during a session held yesterday, Thursday December 9, at the Palacio de San Telmo in Sevilla, to go ahead with requesting COVID passports for entry into nightlife venues, bars and restaurants.

If the court greenlights the initiative, anyone wishing to access bars, restaurants and clubs will have to present the EU Digital COVID Certificate or a negative coronavirus test result (either antigen or PCR).

The document would be enforced until at least January 15 and would join the decision to request COVID-19 passports to access hospitals and nursing homes, a measure that came into force last Tuesday.

Following the meeting of the Committee of Experts, chaired by the Regional Minister for Health and Families, Jesus Aguirre, the message from Aguirre was clear “We have to do everything in our power to stop the virus.”

The committee has also issued a series of recommendations for Christmas celebrations such as the Three Kings Parades, suggesting that they should be held in large spaces, increasing the route if necessary to avoid overcrowding.

