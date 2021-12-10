STORM Barra has claimed its first life in Spain after devastating parts of northern and eastern Spain with wind, rain and snowstorms.

A 49-year-old woman died in the northern town of Sunbilla, near to San Sebastian, after a landslide buried her as she sat in her car outside a friends’ house.

Images show the landslide on top of the roof and structure of a makeshift garage where the woman was stationed in her car.

She is the first life lost to Storm Barra, which has swept across western Europe leaving up to 59,000 people without power in the UK and Ireland.

Persona fallecida en Sunbilla por desprendimiento sobre cobertizo de caserío.#PatrullaElizondo #PolicíaJudicial pic.twitter.com/5MQk1J1haO — Policía Foral – Foruzaingoa (@policiaforal_na) December 10, 2021

It comes as the worst floods ‘in decades’ have hit northern Navarra, which remains on an orange weather alert through Saturday.

Rivers have burst their banks while local media is full of images of flooded roads, apartment blocks and businesses.

The orange alert, one below the maximum red weather warning, predicts gale-force winds up to 90 km/h, rain and waves up to 7m high.

Un piragüista por Joaquín Beunza, en Rotxapea, un barrio aislado del centro por la crecida histórica del Arga #RiadasNavarra https://t.co/Ca2Hr4uoLa pic.twitter.com/i2cs8mTm2K — Diario de Noticias (@NoticiasNavarra) December 10, 2021

Así se encuentra ahora mismo el puente de Trinitarios. ?? M.J. Armendáriz.

??Sigue en directo la evolución de los ríos en Navarra aquí: https://t.co/Ca2Hr4uoLa pic.twitter.com/UWZKkIc9Gj — Diario de Noticias (@NoticiasNavarra) December 10, 2021

Parts of northern Aragon and northern Catalunya are also on orange alert for strong winds and risk of avalanches.

Meanwhile on the Mediterranean coast of Catalunya and the Balearic island of Mallorca are on orange alert for 100 km/h winds.

All alerts are active through Saturday, with Spain’s state meteorological agency AEMET placing no weather alerts on Sunday.

Orange weather alerts are in effect through Saturday in parts of northern and eastern Spain, for gale-force winds, rain, floods and avalanche risk. Source: AEMET

