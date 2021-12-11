4 bedroom Apartment for sale in Malaga city - € 205,000

Apartment Málaga, Málaga 4 beds 1 baths € 205,000

Are you looking for a large apartment, with 4 bedrooms, private patio, a quiet apartment just a step away from Calle Carreteria/ Plaza de la Merced in Malaga? Here we have your apartment! Important to say, there are no tourist apartments in this block and it is not possible to make tourist apartments in this block. It consists of 4 bedrooms, a very spacious and bright apartment, with a rustic style like a country house. It has its own private patio and is ready to move in! The building is from 1974 and has access for people with reduced mobility. There are 3 elevators! So you never have to… See full property details