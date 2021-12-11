A DELUSIONAL Granada woman threatened to murder her neighbour after she believed they killed her cat.

The woman from Atarfe hurled abuse at neighbour at around 7pm on February 24 and accused her neighbour of being a ‘murderer’ and was heard shouting ‘I am going to kill you’.

The woman, who defended herself in court, admitted to the events and agreed with the testimony of two witnesses.

Appearing at the Court of Instruction in Granada, the defendant was fined €180 for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards her neighbour.

She was also banned from contacting her neighbour, or coming within 20m of her home or workplace, for the next four months.

