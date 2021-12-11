SINGER songwriter Pablo Alboran announced he is to play an intimate gig in his hometown of Malaga next summer.

The Saturno star is coming to the city next year, where he’ll play a live set in at the Teatro Cervantes.

In a series of tweets published on Saturday the musician revealed he was embarking on a national tour across Spain, with dates in Sevilla, Madrid, Barcelona and San Sebastian.

His Spanish tour kicks off Almeria on February 26 and will culminate with his closing show in Malaga on June 20.

Lucky gig-goers will get the chance to see the Malaga-born star perform up close and personal.

A statement said the show was the chance ‘to savor the best of Pablo Alboran in an exceptional venue in an intimate way.

‘It is a unique opportunity to a new dimension of his work and experience total immersion in the music of an exceptional singer-songwriter’.

The 32-year-old, released album ‘Vertigo’ last December, which reached number 1 in the Spanish albums chart.

His performance in Teatro Cervantes is due to take place next summer, and you can find out how you can get yourself along via his website HERE.

ENTRADAS A LA VENTA EL MARTES 14 A LAS 11am en https://t.co/ejpS1icBMu pic.twitter.com/vB2Pb7xUQh — Pablo Alborán (@pabloalboran) December 10, 2021

