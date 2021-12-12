3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Siero - € 243,000

Townhouse Siero, Asturias 3 beds 1 baths € 243,000

For lovers of nature and tranquility! Beautiful independent CHALET, with 5,600 m2 of land, built in 2004 and including all the tools for the care of this beautiful garden. Waking up to the singing of birds, seeing the valley covered in the typical morning fog is a luxury, which is now within your reach with this property. Wood lovers find here the warmth that this material offers. The interior of the entire house is clad in wood and provides quality of life and well-being to its occupants and of course the energy savings offered by the insolation provided by this material. Whoever seeks the… See full property details