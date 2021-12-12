A PICTURE of a police dog from Valencia, Spain, looking lovingly at his handler has scooped top spot in a Europol photo competition.

Professional and amateur photographers working with law enforcement authorities were invited to submit photographs which show the varied nature of their daily work during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Photographs were entered under two categories – Making Europe safer and re-opening Europe

Out of hundreds of entries submitted from a variety of countries, only two talented photographers could be selected as the prize winners.

WINNER: Antonio José Pedrosa Padial’s photo of the police dog

In the ‘Making Europe safer’ category, Antonio José Pedrosa Padial’s photo of the police dog was chosen as the winning entry. The police officer and her dog are part of the border control team at Valencia, Spain, and the photo ‘serves as a reminder that not only humans work hard to make Europe safer’, said a spokesman from the international police agency.

In the ‘Re-opening Europe’ category, Valerio Giannetti’s photograph of the the Polizia di Stato music band entertaining young patients at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, Italy was chosen as the winning entry.

WINNER: Valerio Giannetti’s photograph of the the Polizia di Stato music band entertaining young patients

It includes one person dressed as Spiderman and, combined with the joviality of the band, this photograph provides a moving image of the many ways in which law enforcement officers support their local communities.

