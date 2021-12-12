THE countdown is on for the famous Malaga Taxis Christmas trip in Spain.

Now in its 9th year, the much-loved event is set to take place this Monday (December 12).

Each year, dozens of drivers in the city give up their time to take those in need, including underprivileged and unwell children, to visit the Christmas lights for a memorable day.

Malaga drivers taking part in the fun-filled day to celebrate the countdown to Christmas will pick up children from the Olivares Foundation, the Nena Paine Association, the Ronald MacDonald House and Cris Cancer, in addition to older kids from the Little Sisters of the Poor.

Some 30 taxis will be reserved for children and adults who require additional support as part of what organisers said will be ‘a magical day’.

Wellwishers are expected to line the route, which starts at 7.30pm from Manuel Alcantara Square before making its way through around the Cathedral to see the new South Tower show, passing through the City Hall Nativity Scene and then moving on towards Calle Larios to see the Christmas lights.

