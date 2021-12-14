A VALENCIAN T-shirt printing and design company has seen a spike in business after offering personalised keyrings printed with your own COVID certificate.

Goatxa boss Juanfran Peñaranda said his phone was ‘smoking’ with non-stop orders for the keyrings costing €9 each, and ready for delivery within 24 hours.

The square-shaped keyrings are printed with personal information on one side, and a unique QR on the other ready for scanning.

It comes as 11 regions in Spain have passed laws requiring customers to present proof of vaccination status, recovery from COVID or a recent negative PCR test to enter certain establishments.

Goatxa asks customers to send over their full name alongside original PDF documents of their EU Digital COVID Certificate.

The family business staffed with just three people said daily orders were nearing 100.

Juanfran Peñaranda showing both sides of the booming COVID certificate keyrings. Source: Goatxa.

It comes as a separate business in Spain’s Murcia region has also launched COVID certificate keyrings, tote bags and T-shirts.

Imprímete Diseño are selling their keyrings for €8 each, with a QR code on one side and personal information on the other.

“It started out as a laugh making T-shirts with the QR code and that’s how the idea came about,” the business’ owner told Murcia Plaza.

“Most of our orders come from Catalunya or the Valencian Community, but now that COVID laws have also been implanted in the Region of Murcia, we hope to have more orders.”