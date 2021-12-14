MSC Cruises, the third largest cruise company in the world, reinforces its presence in the city of Malaga, which will be the port of embarkation in the summer season of 2022 for a new itinerary through the Western Mediterranean.

The tour, of 11 days and 10 nights from June to October, will take place aboard MSC Orchestra, which has a capacity of 3,223 passengers and approximately 1,300 crew members.

The 12 stopovers of this cruise are added to the 17 already announced for 2022, giving a total of 29 stopovers in Malaga, 52.6% more than in 2019, which will contribute to local commerce and business.

In addition, MSC will count on Alicante as a port of embarkation for this itinerary, which will also include visits to Olbia, Genoa (Italy), Marseille (France), Cadiz, Lisbon (Portugal) and Menorca.



According to Fernando Pacheco, CEO of MSC Cruises in Spain, both travel agents and clients ‘have been asking for some time’ for Malaga to be included as a port of embarkation in summer, and after working together with the port of Malaga and Suncruise Andalucia, they have managed to make it happen.



MSC Orchestra, a cruise ship that was built in 2007 for MSC Cruises, is one of the company’s ships with the highest percentage of exterior cabins and offers its passengers the opportunity to travel with all the security measures guaranteed by the health and hygiene protocol of MSC Cruises, a pioneer in the industry.

READ MORE: