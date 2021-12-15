A Mar Menor man, 79, had to have an arm amputated after getting trapped in an overturned ambulance that was taking him to hospital.

The vehicle was struck by a van while on a roundabout.

Seven people were transferred to hospitals in San Javier and Murcia City after this Wednesday morning’s incident.

The accident happened after 8.00 am on the Las Cuerdas roundabout close to the Los Arcos Hospital in the Pozo Aledo area of San Javier.

A van carrying farm workers apparently took evasive action to try avoid hitting a vehicle on the roundabout.

The van then collided with an ambulance transferring two people for tests at Los Arcos.

The ambulance overturned and one of the passengers was seriously injured.

Firefighters could not free the 79-year-old man without having to amputate one of his arms.

He was then taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia.

His fellow-passenger, 80, only suffered mild injuries and was transferred to Los Arcos Hospital.

All of the farm workers got out of their van and some were found lying on the ground when emergency services arrived.