A JEALOUS boyfriend was arrested after he allegedly smashed a glass into a man’s face as he chatted to his girlfriend at an Estepona bar.

The 35-year-old allegedly assaulted the victim so badly his cheek became ‘completely detached’ from his jaw during the brutal attack in October.

Police say the 35-year-old man approached the 28-year-old victim in a fit of jealousy at a bar in the Estepona port and kicked him to the ground before hitting him with a crystal glass.

After the attack, the aggressor ran off and the 24-year-old woman who had been speaking with the victim also fled the scene, said investigators.

Police found the victim at a taxi rank dripping in blood and struggling to walk.

He was then transferred to a local hospital where he underwent surgery to have his jaw pinned and a metal plate inserted into his cheek.

The Estepona Police confirmed that they successfully hunted down the suspect and the man is currently in a provisional prison awaiting his court date.

The 24-year-old woman has also been arrested and charged with failing to provide assistance to the injured party.

READ ALSO: