3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Denia with pool - € 300,000

Apartment Dénia, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 300,000

This apartment is in an ideal location, within walking distance of the beach and center of Denia. This modern south oriented apartment has a spacious terrace of 30m2 and an open view. The living dining room has lots of natural light and large sliding doors that provide access to the terrace, a modern open kitchen 3 double bedrooms and 2 bathrooms the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom. Two of the three bedrooms have access to the terrace. Furthermore, the apartment has air conditioning hot and cold, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and is sold with an underground parking space included in… See full property details