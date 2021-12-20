We all know how hard it is to find the time to clean our houses, especially when we have children. The last thing you want to do is spend hours cleaning up after your kids because they are too busy playing with their toys. This blog post will show you how to make sure that your house stays tidy and organized by efficiently storing your child’s toys!





Organize The Toys By Category

If you want to get the most out of your toy storage, organizing by category is a must. Not only does this make for easy selection and play but it also keeps toys clean and in good condition if they are stored properly (i.e., not stacked or piled). A great way to keep children’s rooms organized is by having them help you take care of them. You can request that they put away their toys before bedtime or ask them to clean up after playtime. Consider researching self storage perth if you don’t have enough extra storage space in your home. Many storage facilities will allow you to rent out a space for your extra belongings.

Before putting away all toys, take some time to look over the room and see if any toys need to be thrown away. This is a common mistake many parents make, but it can lead to a cluttered space as well as unnecessary clutter in the house if disposed of improperly (i.e., not recyclable).

Take Advantage of Vertical Space

If you’ve got a small house or apartment, it can feel like there’s no room to store anything. Don’t let this get you down though! There are plenty of storage solutions that’ll take advantage of vertical space and give you more places to put things away.

If your child’s room is on the smaller side, you can use a wall-mounted storage system to free up space below. Wall-mounted shelves and cubbies are great for storing toys because they give kids easy access to their favorite things while taking advantage of unused vertical space in cramped rooms. You can also add more hanging storage like scarf hooks or an over-the-door shoe organizer for storing smaller items. If your house is more spacious, you can use floor-to-ceiling bookcases to create a nice storage wall in any room of the house. These are great because they not only take advantage of vertical space but also hide things like toys and tools while looking beautiful and stylish.

Use Storage Bins

Although all of these options are great for keeping toys, they can be a little pricey. To save money and still have your child’s room organized, consider using storage bins to hold the majority of their belongings. Storage bins come in so many different shapes, sizes, colors, and designs that you should have no problem finding one at any price point that will match your child’s room.

Another good option for storing your child’s toys is by using boxes or containers. There are a lot of different options out there that you can choose from including shoeboxes, file cabinets, vintage suitcases, and even plastic storage bins. You just need to pick something that will be easy for kids to use as well as practical enough so they won’t misplaced it somewhere else in the house.

Label Everything

If you want to store your child’s toys in a way where they can easily access them, then labeling every toy with the name of that particular item will help. This is not only helpful for kids but also great for parents who are looking for an efficient storage solution since it allows them to quickly identify which toy goes along with each box or container. Labels may come in different shapes and sizes as well as colors depending on whether or not they’re permanent or temporary. Permanent labels typically last longer than those which would only suffice until the next day while both types work best when placed somewhere where kids won’t be able to reach them easily such as an upper shelf. Furthermore, there should always be one big enough and clear enough so that other people too like guests coming over wouldn’t have a hard time reading what’s written on it.

Using a label maker is also another good option to consider if you want to have an organized storage system for your kid’s toys. Not only is it easy and quick, but the labels are going to be inexpensive as well since they typically come in rolls that can include up to 100 different labels per roll.





If your house lacks space, you probably need to find a way around that problem. You can store toys in many different places such as the garage or attic for example. If those spaces are not accessible then it is time to look at other options like under beds and couches. However, if this does not work out either there might be only one choice left: buying more storage boxes!