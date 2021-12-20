ON the first morning that people in Andalucia have had to show a COVID passport, it is proving next to impossible to download one.

The Junta has made it a requirement for people who want to enter restaurants, cafes and nightclubs to show staff a certificate showing they have either been vaccinated or have recently recovered from the disease.

It is also needed to enter hospitals or health centres.

Cordon Press Image

But the Salud Andalucia app through which most users access the QR code has crashed and people can not obtain the code.

Some users say on social media that it is possible to download the code to print out via ClicSalud website, although others say that it is also proving unreliable.

When this reporter tried to access the code via both Salud Andalucia and ClicSalud it proved impossible to access it.

The COVID passport will be needed until at least January 15, when a decision will be made to extend the term or not.

