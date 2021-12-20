CARLOS Marin, from the classical singing quartet Il Divo, died in a Manchester hospital on Sunday aged 53.

Madrid-based Marin felt unwell after Il Divo started a UK tour on December 1 and dates were suddenly cancelled with no reason given

Newspaper El Español reported Marin entered hospital on December 7 and was placed into an induced coma.

Both UK and Spanish media have speculated that he suffered respiratory problems caused by COVID-19 but that has not been confirmed by family members.

His sister, Rosa Marin, would not comment over his illness but said that Carlos had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Il Divo announced their colleague’s death on social media.

“He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos,” they said.

“For 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”

The quartet was put together by music producer Simon Cowell, and has enjoyed worldwide acclaim.

The group, which performed operatic pop and classical crossover, has had six world tours and sold over 30 million records.

Marín was born in Germany in 1968 and lived in Madrid in Spain from the age of 12.

He performed in a number of operas and musicals before joining Il Divo.

The acclaimed baritone also performed solo concerts from 2011, while remaining a member of the group.

In November, it was revealed that an obsessive elderly female fan sent death threats to Carlos Marin and was fined €60 by a Barcelona court.

Marin’s lawyer said he planned to appeal the ‘lightness of the sentence’ as his client had to change ‘life and work habits’ caused by the woman’s actions.

