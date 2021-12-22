NATIONAL Police in Malaga have collected three tonnes of food and toys for needy families this Christmas.

Officers from across Malaga province donated the items in what has become an annual tradition over the past decade.

The initiative has been organised by the Malaga Provincial Police Station and the National Police Cultural Association La Biznaga Azul.

National Police in Malaga with some of the toys collected

The donated products are destined for children from two schools in the Malaga city – the Santa Teresa Nursery School in La Palmilla and the Ciudad de los Niños.

This year the campaign has equalled last year’s record figure of three tonnes of food, basic necessities and toys.

