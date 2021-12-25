1 bedroom Flat for sale in Sitges - € 245,000

Flat Sitges, Barcelona 1 beds 1 baths € 245,000

Living only steps away from Sant Sebastiá beach is a luxury within few people‘s reach. Would you like to be that lucky?. Here’s your chance, a ground floor apartment perfectly equipped to live in all year round or have your weekend and summer retreat, on a quiet street one step away from the most beautiful and emblematic area in Sitges, which helps you charge your batteries for when you get home.. All main rooms within the apartment are exterior, it has a spacious living area divided into two ambiances that make for a very pleasant space, a fully fitted separate kitchen, a double room… See full property details