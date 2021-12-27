A BENALMADENA family are lucky to be alive after an electrical device sparked a huge fire which burned down part of their house on Boxing Day.

The family of four are now receiving treatment in hospital after a fire tore through their home on the Costa del Sol.

Emergency services were called to reports of a blaze at Calle Oropendola in the Benalmadena of Malaga around 2am on Sunday.

A 45-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and two children aged 11 and 13, were transferred to the Benalmadena hospital after a quick-thinking neighbour raised the alarm.

The mother and children received treatment for smoke inhalation while the father required treatment for minor burns after he attempted to put out the flames.

Firefighters believe the fire was started by an electrical device.

