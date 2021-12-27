AN alleged armed robber made off with €600 following a raid of a cash machine inside a bank in Malaga.

A 55-year-old man armed with a fake gun burst into bank in Teatinos, Malaga, threatened a man and then fled with bundles of cash in the horror assault, said police.

The drama happened when the suspect entered the bank branch shortly after 8.20pm on Sunday, December 12.

It is understood that a 24-year old man was operating the indoor ATM machine when he was assaulted by a man holding a prop pistol.

The sham-armed robber pointed the fake gun at the victim and forced him to withdraw €600 in cash, police said.

The 24-year-old suffered what were described as minor injuries during the attack – he did not require hospital treatment.

Later that day police located a bag inside a nearby hospital waiting room stuffed with the fake gun, the suspect’s clothes and three luxury watches.

On Monday (December 27) police in Malaga confirmed an arrest had been made.

