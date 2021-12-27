A HOSPITAL in Malaga has helped patients get into the festive spirit with the return of its annual Christmas decoration competition.

Each department at the Virgen de la Victoria hospital is responsible for decorating a themed Christmas display.

Patients were then encouraged to vote for their favourite Christmas decorations across the four centres that make up the hospital group.

But the ultimate decision was up to special guest judges, including the managing director of the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital, Jose Antonio Ortega Dominguez, and the Director of Nursing, Pablo Fernandez Plaza.

The annual competition was suspended last year due to the pandemic as coronavirus infections swept across the Costa del Sol.

But staff at the Virgen de la Victoria decided that it was time to reinstate the Christmas tradition and bring some festive cheer back to the hospital.

This year the winning prize was awarded to Internal Medicine unit who scooped the top award thanks to their stunning cardboard fireplace.

The Director of Nursing, Pablo Fernandez Plaza, congratulated all those who took part in the competition.

He said: “Thanks to the great participation from staff across all areas and services in the hospital we were able to make patients feel that little more cheerful and closer to home.”

