Thanks to the Reyes not visiting until January 6, when everyone gets their presents, the streets are still full of shoppers.

The capital of Madrid is no exception and as bustling as ever, despite the pandemic.

Most shoppers were obediently wearing masks as they went about their mission this week. And, apart from the fantastic Christmas lights scattered around the city, their are plenty of festive things on offer.

They range from a Christmas market in Plaza Colon, where an ice rink has been put up to a giant Christmas tree in Puerta del Sol and famous light ball in Calle Alcala, nearby.

Shoppers in the most upmarket barrio of Salamanca meanwhile were treated to a classic quartet playing Christmas hits from the second floor of the Cartier shop.

Passers by in Calle Serrano were stopped in their tracks by the excellent show. Nearby the famous art museum district has a range of exhibitions on offer, including a Rene Magritte retrospective and a special look at Joaquin Sorolla’s religious paintings.

Meanwhile the Prado museum has reopened again to its normal full capacity as the pandemic has eased.

