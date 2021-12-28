FIESTAS, concerts and theatre will be crammed into the Torrevieja social calendar for the next three months.

The coastal city will also enjoy a Drag Queen carnival in February, expecting to pull in thousands of extra visitors.

Council officials presented the ‘Cultural Program of Winter 2021/2022’ this week, taking events up to the end of March.

Some 40 musical and theatrical events are included, starting with the traditional New Year and Kings concerts with the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra.

The National Orchestra of Spain will play on January 15 at the Torrevieja International Auditorium.

Ten weeks of magic, dance and theatre will follow, along with a circus show called “Parüa” on January 22 at the Municipal Theater.

Opera fans will be delighted that a series of shows will be performed, also at the Municipal Theater of Torrevieja.

The first one is for children, “Operámida” on January 30, with “Nabucco” by Guiseppe Verdi, on March 17.

Torrevieja Culture Councillor, Antonio Quesada stated: “we want to continue the interest in the theater and instil it into the little ones.”

The program also includes the popular Torrevieja Carnival, with a Drag Queen festival on February 12.

The full program can be found by CLICKING HERE

Tickets to all shows are available next week via www.entradasatualcance.com and www.bacantix.com

READ MORE: Brilla Torrevieja music festival to make its debut on Spain’s Costa Blanca this August