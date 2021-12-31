5 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Fortuna with pool - € 239,000

Finca/Country House Fortuna, Murcia 5 beds 3 baths € 239,000

EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY Big detached villa with 200m2 built, with a pool, over a 1000m2 plot, completely enclosed and landscaped, with big trees where the squirrels run. It has a barbecue, a good emplacement, in a beautiful area between Santomera and Fortuna, in a housing state with 48.000 m2 of sport areas lie tennis courts, basketball courts, rollerblading courts, football pitch, a big pool with recreative games and a playground for the little ones, all of it surrounded with gardens and only 15 minutes far from metropolitan Murcia and its shopping centres. The house is placed only 5 minutes… See full property details