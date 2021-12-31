AN UNDERBUILD in Orihuela Costa was raided this week as Local Police found a plantation of marijuana.

Some 216 plants were discovered growing in the sub-basement of a home on the popular Las Ramblas Golf Course urbanisation.

DISCOVERED: 216 marijuana plants in Las Ramblas underbuild

The dealers had spread the plantation throughout two rooms, plants separated according to their size.

It was illegally hooked up to the electricity supply, using dangerously excessive amounts of power without payment.

SEIZED: Illegally-grown plants awaiting collection by Guardia Civil

Orihuela Policia Local admitted it had a very good irrigation system, heaters and air extractors – helping the rapid growth of plants for harvest.

The raid was down to vigilant neighbours reporting the presence of ‘suspicious people hanging around the area.’

Although the plantation is now in the possession of Guardia Civil, no one has been detained in connection with the find.

READ MORE: Costa Blanca golf resort repeats success in top awards to become best in Spain again