Each of Spain’s 17 regions have determined their own measures to control the spread of COVID infections from no restrictions in Madrid to a nightly curfew in place in Catalunya.

The restrictions could impact celebrations on New Year’s Eve.

However, those who live in the regions of Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha , Extremadura and Castilla y Leon have no new measures imposed.

While Catalunya, Aragon, Asturias, Galicia, La Rioja, Murcia, Navarra and the Basque Country all have either imposed a nightly curfew or insist on establishments closing by midnight or 1am.

Many regions now insist on a COVID health pass showing proof of vaccination or recent recovery from the virus in order to enter bars, restaurants or public entertainment venues,

These COVID passports are in place in Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Ceuta, the Canary Islands, Melilla, Cantabria, Catalunya, Navarra, the Basque Country, the Valencian Community, Galicia, La Rioja and Murcia.

Remember that wearing a facemask remains compulsory in all parts of Spain including outdoors unless sporting activity is being carried out.

Here’s a map that shows the most up to date rules in each region of Spain.

Here’s a breakdown of the rules in place in each region:

Andalucia

A Covid passport or a negative diagnostic test is mandatory to enter cafes, bars and restaurants, entertainment venues and elderly care homes and hospitals.

Health authorities recommend that meals over the festive period are limited to a maximum of two households.

Events involving the gathering in public squares to hear the bells ring in the New Year have all been cancelled.

Aragon

The Covid passport is mandatory at hospitality venues for celebrations involving more than 10 people, as well as at nightclubs and for visitors to hospitals and residential care homes and at entertainment and sporting events involving 500 attendees inside and 1,000 in the open air.

Bars and restaurants must close by midnight except on New Year’s Eve, when opening hours have been extended until 2am.

Asturias

COVID passports are required for access to health centres, cultural and sports venues, as well as restaurants, bars and cafes.

Nightclubs have been closed

Cafes, bars and restaurants must close by 1am.

Balearic Islands

COVID passports are required for access to health centres, cultural and sports venues, as well as restaurants, bars and cafes.

Canary Islands

It is up to individual establishments to decide whether people must show a COVID passport in order to enter. So some do and some don’t!

Cantabria

COVID passports are required for access to health centres, cultural and sports venues, as well as restaurants, bars and cafes.

In those municipalities with high infection rates, nightlife venues have been closed and capacity at sports and cultural venues reduced.

Castilla y Leon

No mandatory restrictions.

However, health authorities recommend limiting the number of households included at family gatherings during the festive period.

Castilla- La Mancha

No mandatory restrictions.

Catalunya

Curfew imposed between 1 am and 6 am

Closure of nightlife venues.

Capacity reduction to 70% in various sectors.

Limit social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

The Covid passport is required for hospitality venues, gyms and to visit relatives in residences.

Basque Country

COVID passports are required for access to health centres, cultural and sports venues, as well as restaurants, bars and cafes.

Closing of commercial, social and cultural activities at 1:00 am.

Capacity at venues limited to 60%.

Table service only in hotels, restaurants and nightlife.

Groups will not exceed 10 people.

Extremadura

No mandatory restrictions

However, health authorities recommend limiting the number of people at social gatherings to maximum ten during the festive period.

Galicia

The Covid passport is required for hospitality venues, gyms and to visit relatives in residences.

Bars and restaurants must close by midnight except on Friday and Saturday, when they can remain open until 1am.

Nightlife venues must close by 2am.

Numbers limited at tables in bars and restaurants to eight indoors and ten on the terrace.

Social gatherings banned between 2am and 6am

The Rioja

The use of the Covid passport is mandatory for people over 12 years of age to access nightlife venues and restaurants with a capacity greater than 50 diners.

Closing of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues by 1 am.

A maximum of 10 people is recommended at family gatherings.

Madrid

No restrictions in place

However, large organised parties to celebrate New Year’s Eve are not going ahead.

Murcia

Closing of all non-essential activities from 1 a.m.

Diners per table in bars and restaurants are limited to ten indoors and twelve outdoors.

At nightlife venues, the use of the dance floors is not allowed and it is table service only.

COVID passports are required for nightlife, and optional in entertainment venues such as hotels, restaurants and nightclubs.

Navarra

COVID passports are required to access late night bars and discos, restaurants that seat more than 60 diners as well as cultural venues, care homes, hotels and gyms.

Closing of establishments, societies and clubs between 1 am and 6 am.

It is recommended that gatherings and celebrations over Christmas, New Year and Reyes be limited to a maximum of ten people and two family units.

Valencian Community

The Covid passport is required to access leisure and restaurant venues, regardless of capacity and at events and celebrations of more than 500 people and to enter hospitals and care homes, as well as in gyms and cultural and sporting venues.

Ceuta and Melilla

In Ceuta, a Covid certificate is required to access indoor hotel and restaurant venues with a capacity greater than 50 people, as well as to enter discos and other nightlife establishments or visit elderly people in residences or patients in hospital centers.

In Melilla, the Covid passport is mandatory to access the interior of hospitality establishments and inside and outside nightlife establishments or those in which activities such as dancing are carried out, as well as to access residences, hospitals and prisons.

